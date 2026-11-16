Prince William has delivered an epic first speech in India in front of his wife, Kate Middleton!
The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are currently exploring Mumbai, India, for their exclusive three-day visit, attended the first formal gathering as part of his 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.
Addressing the finalists, the next heir to the British throne emphasised women's rights and highlighted the need to support women's financial stability in difficult times.
Prince William highlights women empowerment in his first speech at Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony
William, who is an active supporter of the unsheltered citizen in the United Kingdom and across the globe, has showered praise on the efforts of India's women empowerment charity foundation, Mahila Housing Trust.
The foundation is empowering low-income women to cope with extreme heat through practical solutions such as cooler roofs and affordable insurance.
Notably, the efforts came to William's knowledge when the charity organization signed up as a finalist for the 2026 Earthshot Prize under the "fix our Climate" category.
"These are not ambitions that divide us. They are ambitions that unite us," the future King said in his historic speech.
His Royal Highness also used a Hindi phrase to describe the importance of the world and the Earth, where people help each other survive and struggle with their own challenges.
"There is a phrase in Hindi: rang-birangi duniya — a world full of colour. Perhaps that is how we should see the future: not in black and white, not presented as false choices between people and planet, prosperity or nature… but in all its colours," he added.
Prince and Princess of Wales visit to India
This speech marked his first since he touched down in India alongside his wife, Kate Middleton, who joined him at his sixth Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony after 2023.
Kate and William arrived in Mumbai, India, on Monday, November 16th, and were welcomed by the lively former Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar, who made the royal couple join the street cricketers for a little gully cricket session.
The Awards ceremony will take place in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 17th, and the couple will wrap their three-day visit on Wednesday, November 18th, 2026.