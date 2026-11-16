Elina Svitolina said Mirra Andreeva “played great tennis” as she gave her verdict on her defeat to the Russian in the final at the 2026 WTA Finals.
World No 6 Svitolina was beaten 7-5, 6-3 by new world No 2 Andreeva in the championship match at the prestigious event in Indian Wells on Sunday.
Svitolina suffered a heavy 6-4, 6-0 loss to Andreeva in her opening round robin match, but she bounced back to qualify for the semi-finals with wins against Karolina Muchova and Aryna Sabalenka.
The Ukrainian star then crushed Linda Noskova 6-2, 6-1 in the last four to set up a rematch with Andreeva.
The 32-year-old was making her first appearance at the WTA Finals since 2019, and her fourth appearance at the tournament overall. Svitolina won the 2018 WTA Finals, while she was also a runner-up in 2019.
Speaking to the WTA after the final, Svitolina was asked why she felt the match slipped away from her.
“It was a good match. I think high intensity and lots of long rallies,” Svitolina assessed.
“I think she handled really well tough moments. I wish in some moments I played a bit better. It was a great fight. I left it all there.
“I tried my very best to come back into the match. I feel like, physically, she didn’t let me come back, but she played great tennis.”