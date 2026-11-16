Nicola Coughlan has made shocking confession about J.K. Rowlings's new upcoming series, Harry Potter.
On Monday, November 16th, the Bridgerton actress sat down for a heartfelt conversation with The Observer, revealing what made her decide to boycott the forthcoming show.
Nicolas abruptly denied that she "would not be watching" the Harry Potter series due to J.K. Rowlings's disturbing views on trans rights.
"I will not be watching the new ‘Harry Potter’ show and I would never be in it, look, I know people that are involved in those shows, and they’re nice people and whatever, but it’s not for me," the Derry Girls actress added.
What did J.K. Rowlings say about trans rights?
This shocking statement from Nicola Coughlan came after she bashed J.K. Rowling last year after the author celebrated the U.K. Supreme Court's ruling that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex.
Following the decision, Rowling posted a photo of herself on X smoking a cigar with the caption, "I love it when a plan comes together."
In response, Coughlan reposted an article from The Cut on her Instagram Story with the headline "This Is a New Low for J.K. Rowling," writing alongside it, "Keep your new ‘Harry Potter’ lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a 10-foot pole."
The Harry Potter series, on which Rowling serves as an executive producer, is gearing up to release its first two episodes on Christmas Day.
Several of its stars have also voiced differing opinions about Rowling, including Snape actor Paapa Essiedu.
Nicola Coughlan last appeared in the popular sitcom Derry Girls, which premiered in 2018, as Helen.
She is also familiar to audiences for playing Penelope Featherington in Netflix's Bridgerton and Maggie Donovan in Big Mood, reports Wales Online.
Speaking to Elle about her most recent role, she confessed it exacted a heavy emotional price and described it as the one performance that reduced her agent to tears.
J.K. Rowling's role in the Harry Potter franchise spans from originating the entire universe to creative oversight on adaptations.
She conceived the idea in 1990 and wrote the original seven-book Harry Potter novel series published between 1997 and 2007, which forms the foundation of the entire global franchise.