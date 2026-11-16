An American-born basketball player has been arrested at Lagos airport in Nigeria after being found with 75 pounds of cannabis in his luggage, and investigators also uncovered evidence of alleged drug trafficking.
Da’monte Khiree Greene, 28, plays basketball in Thailand and had jetted into Nigeria on an Emirates flight via Dubai to “build networks” for his career before he was arrested Wednesday, Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said.
Law enforcement had been watching Greene’s movements at the airport, acting upon “credible intelligence” they received, and noticed he abandoned his two checked-in bags before trying to leave the airport with just his hand luggage.
Greene, a native of Savannah, Georgia, was then arrested in the airport’s car park before authorities made a shocking discovery in the abandoned bags.
Authorities found 16 parcels of Loud, the slang term for a very pungent form of marijuana, in each of his two bags. The combined weight came to 33.95 kilograms, which is approximately 75 pounds, authorities said.
Investigators recovered a tracking device as well as a name tag from the bags, and examined his cellphone which “revealed information pointing to his knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking activity.”
Nigeria has strict anti-cannabis laws, with those found in possession of the drug risking a minimum of four years behind bars, according to the country’s Indian Hemp Act.
However, drug trafficking carries a sentence of life imprisonment, according to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act.