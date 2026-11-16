Beyoncé has made history with the biggest recognition of the year!
The Cowboy Carter hitmaker is officially the first singer to earn 100 Grammy nominations, as the 2027 Grammy Awards nominations were revealed on Monday, November 16th, 2026.
Raye landed the most nominations with 11. The London-born musician’s haul includes Album Of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Dance Pop Recording.
Rosalía trails Raye with 9 nominations, also including Album Of The Year, she also pops up in Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
The full Album Of The Year lineup is Phoebe Bridgers for Lost Weekend, Olivia Dean for The Art of Loving, Ella Langley for Dandelion, Bruno Mars for The Romantic, RAYE for THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE, Olivia Rodrigo for you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, ROSALÍA for LUX, and Taylor Swift for The Life of a Showgirl.
And Beyoncé, who already is the 35-times Grammy winner, is now became the first artist to accumulate 100 Grammy nominations with a nod in the Best R&B Solo Performance category for Morning Dew (Donk), which she launched in July as a surprise release.
Following is the complete list of nominations, which will receive their fate on February 7th, 2027.
Record of the Year
Man I Need
Olivia Dean
Zach Nahome, producer; Charlie Holmes & Zach Nahome, engineers/mixers; Simon Francis, mastering engineer
Choosin’ Texas
Ella Langley
Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Ben West, producers; Dave Clauss & Ben West, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer
I Just Might
Bruno Mars
D’Mile & Bruno Mars, producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Anthony Masino, Charles Moniz & Gabriel Roth, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! RAYE
Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, producers; Tony Maserati, Rachel Keen, Hal Ritson & Alex Robinson, engineers/mixers; Mike Hillier, mastering engineer
the cure
Olivia Rodrigo
Daniel Nigro, producer; Chris Kasych, Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
Berghain
ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor
Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, David Rodríguez, ROSALÍA & Dylan Wiggins, producers; Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tristan Hoogland, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, Billy Ray, David Rodríguez, Marta Salogni, Bergur Thorisson & Harry Wilson, engineers/mixers; Bob Jackson & Brian Lee, mastering engineers
The Fate of Ophelia
Taylor Swift
Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, producers; Serban Ghenea & Lasse Mårtén, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
Dracula
Tame Impala With JENNIE
Sarah Aarons & Kevin Parker, producers; Eric J. Dubowsky, Jung Eun-kyung & Kevin Parker, engineers/mixers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer
Album of the Year
Lost Weekend
Phoebe Bridgers
Jack Antonoff, Tony Berg, Phoebe Bridgers & Ethan Gruska, producers; Jack Antonoff, Sam Gazarian, Cam Gilfoy, Oli Jacobs, Will Maclellan, Jack Manning, Kellie McGrew, Joey Miller, Mike Mogis, Rob Moose, Dani Perez, Laura Sisk & Greg White, engineers/mixers; Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Christian Lee Hutson & Marshall Vore, songwriters; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer
The Art of Loving
Olivia Dean
Julian Bunetta, Bastian Langebæk, Zach Nahome, John Ryan & Max Wolfgang, producers; Jeff Gunnell, Charlie Holmes & Zach Nahome, engineers/mixers; Olivia Dean, Matt Hales, Bastian Langebæk & Max Wolfgang, songwriters; Simon Francis, mastering engineer
Dandelion
Ella Langley
Austin Goodloe, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Ben West, producers; Chuck Ainlay, Dave Clauss, Austin Goodloe, Mike Stankiewicz & Ben West, engineers/mixers; Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters; Andrew Mendelson, mastering engineer
The Romantic
Bruno Mars
D’Mile & Bruno Mars, producers; Bryce Bordone, Jeff Chestek, Serban Ghenea, Anthony Masino, Charles Moniz & Gabriel Roth, engineers/mixers; Brody Brown, D’Mile, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.
RAYE
Pete Clements, Chris Hill, Rachel Keen, Tom Richards & Mike Sabath, producers; Jon Castelli, Andrew Dudman, Tony Maserati, Rachel Keen & Alex Robinson, engineers/mixers; Graeme Blevins, Matt Brooks, Pete Clements, Augie Haas, Chris Hill, Paul Murray, Rachel Keen, Tom Richards, Mike Sabath & Oscar Stieler, songwriters; Mike Hillier, mastering engineer
you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love
Olivia Rodrigo
Daniel Nigro, producer; Chris Kasych, Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters; Mike Bozzi & Randy Merrill, mastering engineers
LUX (Complete Works)
ROSALÍA
Noah Goldstein, Elliott Kozel, David Rodríguez, ROSALÍA & Dylan Wiggins, producers; Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tom Elmhirst, Tristan Hoogland, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, David Rodríguez & Harry Wilson, engineers/mixers; Noah Goldstein, Elliott Kozel, Jake Miller, David Rodríguez, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters; Bob Jackson & Brian Lee, mastering engineers
The Life of a Showgirl
Taylor Swift
Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, producers; Erik Arvinder, Willem Bleeker, Mattias Bylund, Serban Ghenea, Lasse Mårtén, Max Martin & Shellback, engineers/mixers; Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
Song of the Year
Berghain
Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor)
Choosin’ Texas
Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)
the cure
Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
hate that i made you love me
Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)
I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5)
Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
Man I Need
Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)
Risk it All
Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!
Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (RAYE)
Best New Artist
Angine de Poitrine
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyyter
Sienna Spiro
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
The Womack Sisters
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Tony Berg
Better Broken (Sarah McLachlan) (A)
Homewrecker (sombr) (S)
Indigo Park (Bruce Hornsby) (A)
Lost Weekend (Phoebe Bridgers) (A)
My Body Isn’t Ready (sombr) (S)
Potential (sombr) (S)
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Reach Out (Victoria Monét) (S)
The Romantic (Bruno Mars) (A)
Noah Goldstein
LUX (ROSALÍA) (A)
Miranda Lambert
Dandelion (Ella Langley) (A)
Mike Sabath
Beware.. The South London Lover Boy. (RAYE) (T)
Click Clack Symphony. (RAYE Featuring Hans Zimmer) (S)
Fields. (RAYE, Grandad Michael) (T)
I Will Overcome. (RAYE) (T)
Joy. (RAYE, Amma, Absolutely) (T)
Skin & Bones. (RAYE) (T)
The WhatsApp Shakespeare. (RAYE) (T)
WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! (RAYE) (S)
Winter Woman. (RAYE) (T)
Mike Sabath is a first-time Grammy nominee.
This is Mike Sabath’s second nomination this morning.
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Cry Ugly (FLO) (S)
Dashboard (Noah Kahan) (T)
drop dead (Olivia Rodrigo) (S)
expectations (Olivia Rodrigo) (T)
For Always (Ed Sheeran) (T)
Likey Likey (Young Miko) (S)
So Easy (To Fall In Love) (Olivia Dean) (S)
Stupid (Megan Moroney) (T)
Virtuoso (Ryan Beatty) (S)
This is career Grammy nomination No. 13 for three-time Grammy winner Amy Allen.
Edgar Barrera
Broke My Heart (Gracie Abrams) (T)
Dando Vueltas (Rauw Alejandro) (S)
Después De Ti (KAROL G & Greg Gonzalez) (S)
For u My lova (KAROL G) (T)
Lighter (Jelly Roll, Carín León & FIFA Sound) (S)
Ojitos Bellos (Grupo Frontera) (S)
Pvta Luna (Netón Vega) (S)
7-3 (Peso Pluma & Tito Double P) (T)
Velas (Santana & Carín León) (S)
This is career Grammy nomination No. 4 for one-time Grammy winner Edgar Barrera.
RAYE
Click Clack Symphony. (RAYE Featuring Hans Zimmer) (S)
God Be My Witness (Amma) (T)
I Know You’re Hurting. (RAYE) (T)
Joy. (RAYE, Amma, Absolutely) (T)
know about me (Halle, GloRilla) (T)
Let Me Be In Your Arms (Sonny Fodera, Libianca) (S)
Supermarket (Say Now) (S)
The WhatsApp Shakespeare. (RAYE) (T)
WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! (RAYE) (S)
This is RAYE‘s fourth nomination this morning.
Joybeth Taylor
Choosin’ Texas (Ella Langley) (S)
Empty Words (Corey Kent) (S)
I Can’t Love You Anymore (Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen) (S)
Winner At Losing – Landman – Songs From and Inspired by the Paramount+ Original Series (Volume II) (Gavin Adcock) (S)
Joybeth Taylor is a first-time Grammy nominee.
This is Joybeth Taylor’s second nomination this morning.
Theron Thomas
Ain’t In LA (ADÉLA) (S)
Be Good (Buju Banton) (T)
Champion (BLACKPINK) (T)
Does She Know (Sekou) (T)
Eurosummer – Girls Trip (Zara Larsson & Shakira) (T)
FLAMED UP (JayDon) (S)
Me and my (BLACKPINK) (T)
Sexy Ladies (Lizzo & UCB (Uncalled 4 Band)) (T)
Too Easy (tig3r lewis) (S)
This is career Grammy nomination No. 6 for one-time Grammy winner Theron Thomas.
Pop & Dance/Electronic
Madonna to open 2026 VMAs, her first live performance at the show in 23 years
Photo : Courtesy
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Blue Moon”
Zara Larsson
“Danceteria”
Madonna
“Life boat”
Raye
“Dance…”
Slayyyter
“Too Easy”
Tinashe
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“Confessions II”
Madonna
“Sexistential”
Robyn
“SOMA”
Skrillex
“Wor$t Girl in America”
Slayyyter
“Deadbeat”
Tame Impala
Best Remixed Recording
“Beto’s Horns (Fred remix)”
Fred again.. & Tom Norris, remixers (Fred again.., CA7RIEL & Paco
Amoroso)
“I Just Might (Austin Millz remix)”
Austin Millz, remixer (Bruno Mars, Austin Millz)
“Love Sensation”
Stuart Price, remixer (Madonna & Kylie Minogue)
“Opalite (Chris Lake Remix)”
Chris Lake, remixer (Taylor Swift)
“A Question of Trust – Boys Noize Remix”
Boys Noize, remixer (Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize)
“Where Is My Husband!”
David Guetta & Hypaton, remixers (Raye, David Guetta, Hypaton)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Lights Burn Dimmer”
Fred again.., Jamie T
“I Feel So Free”
Madonna
“Crank”
Slayyyter
“My Old Ways”
Tame Impala
“Melatonin”
Tinashe
“Music”
Underscores
Best Pop Solo Performance
Man I Need Olivia Dean
It’s the first Best Pop Solo Performance nomination for one-time Grammy winner Olivia Dean.
This is Olivia Dean’s second nomination this morning.
Risk It All Bruno Mars
16-time Grammy winner Bruno Mars is back in Best Pop Solo Performance for the first time since the 2014 Grammys.
WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! RAYE
It’s the first Best Pop Solo Performance nomination for RAYE.
This is RAYE’s fifth nomination this morning.
the cure Olivia Rodrigo
This is Olivia Rodrigo‘s third nomination this morning.
Sauvignon Blanc ROSALÍA
It’s the first Best Pop Solo Performance nomination for two-time Grammy winner ROSALÍA.
This is ROSALÍA’s fourth nomination this morning.
Best Rock Performance
“Sarniezz”
Angine de Poitrine
“Lost Boys”
Phoebe Bridgers
“Trinidad”
Geese
“What’s Wrong With Me”
Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
“In the Stars”
The Rolling Stones
Best Metal Performance
“The Edge of Perfection”
Anthrax
“Hive Mind”
Knocked Loose Featuring Denzel Curry
“Your Ghost Again”
Mastodon
“Let There Be Shred”
Megadeth
“End of You”
Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante
Best Rock Song
“In the Stars”
Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
“Lost Boys”
Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
“My Only Angel”
Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler & Dominic Harrison, songwriters (Aerosmith, Yungblud)
“Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix”
Bruce Springsteen, songwriter (Bruce Springsteen)
“Trinidad”
Max Bassin, Dominic DiGesu, Emily Green & Cameron Winter, songwriters (Geese)
“What’s Wrong With Me”
Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo & Sasha Sloan, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith)
“Your Favorite Toy”
Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album
“Vol.II”
Angine de Poitrine
“Your Favorite Toy”
Foo Fighters
“The Wow! Signal”
Muse
“Foreign Tongues”
The Rolling Stones
“Frozen Charlotte”
Jack White
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Fabienk”
Angine de Poitrine
“Kill Me”
Phoebe Bridgers
“Au Pays du Cocaine”
Geese
“Reliquia”
Rosalía
“Showbiz”
Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Album
“I Must Be Dreaming”
Alabama Shakes
“Lost Weekend”
Phoebe Bridgers
“Music, Fashion, Film”
Charli xcx
“Getting Killed”
Geese
“The Mountain”
Gorillaz
“Lux (Complete Works)”
Rosalía
R&B, Rap & Spoken Word Poetry
Beyoncé
Photo : Instagram @beyonce
Best R&B Solo Performance
“Morning Dew (Donk)”
Beyoncé
“Out the Window”
Kehlani
“Let Me”
Victoria Monét
“Pressha”
Jill Scott
“What You Need”
Tems
Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance
“Fallin’”
Chris Brown Featuring Leon Thomas
“47th Street”
Lalah Hathaway Featuring J. Ivy
“Sweet Nuthins”
Kehlani Featuring Leon Thomas
“Mess”
PJ Morton Featuring Keyon Harrold
“To B Honest”
Jill Scott Featuring JID
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“I Found Myself”
Durand Bernarr
“Can’t Let Go”
Lalah Hathaway
“Beautiful People”
Jill Scott
“My Muse”
Leon Thomas
“If I Let You”
The Womack Sisters
Best Progressive R&B Album
“Bernarr.”
Durand Bernarr
“Waves”
Moonchild
“The Last Balloon”
Tank and the Bangas
“Pholks”
Leon Thomas
“Distracted”
Thundercat
Best Rap Performance
Good Flirts”
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
“ErrTime”
Cardi B
“Run It Back!!”
De La Soul Featuring Nas
“Let ‘Em Know”
T.I.
“Body”
Don Toliver
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“This Woman”
Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla Featuring D’Angelo)
“Safe”
Cardi B Featuring Kehlani
“Girl, Get Up”
Doechii Featuring SZA
“E85”
Don Toliver
“Watching Us”
Wale Featuring Leon Thomas
Best Rap Song
“E85”
Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster & Caleb Toliver, songwriters (Don Toliver)
“ErrTime”
Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed & Jordan Thorpe, songwriters (Cardi B)
“Girl, Get Up”
Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. & Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, songwriters (Doechii Featuring SZA)
“Let ‘Em Know”
T.I. & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (T.I.)
“Spend Dat”
Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds & Anthony Germaine White, songwriters (Yung Miami)
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
“Black Shaman Strikes Back”
Marc Marcel
“The Color of Rain”
Aja Monet
“A Hero and a Villain”
Mad Skillz
“How Love Grows”
Jwalt (& ClayDough)
“Leap Life”
Saul Williams
Best Rap Album
Country & American Roots Music
"Choosin' Texas" Sets Record For Longest-Running No. 1 Pop Single
Best Country Solo Performance
Vince Gill
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Zac brown Band ft Dolly Parton
Mumford & Sons
Kavey Musgraces ft Miranda Lambert
Dolly Parton ft
Lainey Wilson & John Mayer
Best Country Song
Beautiful Things
Choosin’ Texas
Dry Spell
Hardwired
Phone, Keys, Wallet
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Children’s, Comedy, Audio Book Narration and Storytelling, Visual Media & Music Video/Film
Matt Damon as Odysseus in 'The Odyssey'
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
“The Devil Wears Prada 2”
(Various Artists)
“Stranger Things Season 5”
(Various Artists)
“Wicked: For Good”
(Various Artists)
“The Wizard of Oz at Sphere”
The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
“Wuthering Heights”
Charli xcx
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
“The Odyssey”
Ludwig Göransson, composer
“One Battle After Another”
Jonny Greenwood, composer
“Project Hail Mary”
Daniel Pemberton, composer
“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu”
Ludwig Göransson, composer
“Widow’s Bay”
David Fleming, composer
Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media
“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes”
John Paesano, composer
“007: First Light”
Joe Henson & Alexis Leon Smith, composers
“Ghost of Yōtei”
Toma Otowa, composer
“Marvel’s Wolverine”
David Fleming, composer
“Star Wars: Zero Company”
Gordy Haab, composer
Best Music Video
Lost Boys
Phoebe Bridgers
Lance Oppenheim & Pablo Rochat, video directors; Pierre Moulène & Christian Vazquez, video producers
STORM
GENER8ION, Yung Lean
Romain Gavras, video director; Nicolas Galoux, Guillaume Le Gat & Maeva Tenneroni, video producers
hate that i made you love me
Ariana Grande
Christian Breslauer, video director; Mike Breslauer, Andrew Lerios & Luga Podesta, video producers
Click Clack Symphony.
RAYE (Featuring Hans Zimmer)
Dave Meyers, video director; Maggie Curwin, video producer
Berghain
ROSALÍA (Featuring Björk & Yves Tumor)
Nicolas Mendez, video director; Alba Barneda & Maria Rubio, video producers
Best Song Written For Visual Media
House [From “Wuthering Heights”]
John Cale & Charli xcx, songwriters (Charli xcx Featuring John Cale)
I Knew It, I Knew You [From “Toy Story 5”]
Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
Need Someone [From “The Pitt”]
Andrew Bird, songwriter (Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik)
No Place Like Home [From “Wicked: For Good”]
Stephen Schwartz, songwriter (Cynthia Erivo)
RUNWAY [From “The Devil Wears Prada 2”]
Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga, Doechii)
Best Music Film
Best Children’s Music Album
All in Good Time
Snooknuk
Hasta La Vista…Baby
Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
Little Birdie’s Big Symphony
Mark Hoying
Magnificent
Lachi
Starchild, Vol. 1
Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
Best Comedy Album
Good Girl
Nikki Glaser
Joy in The Trenches
Trevor Noah
Legacy
Wanda Sykes
100 Sound Effects
Fred Armisen
Take a Banana for the Ride
Jeff Ross
The Unstoppable…
Dave Chappelle
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
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