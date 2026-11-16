Five European countries are set to announce plans to send rejected asylum seekers to a deportation hub in Rwanda, two sources familiar with the plans said.
Germany, Austria, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands said in September they were working towards a deal with a non-EU country to host so-called return hubs, part of a broader European push to increase deportations and curb irregular migration.
The deal, expected to be announced in Vienna, follows the approval of the EU's new Returns Regulation, which seeks to speed up deportations and allows member states to establish return hubs outside the block.
With elections approaching in several EU countries and anti-immigration sentiment widespread, governments are under pressure to show they can control migration. Deportation hubs offer a highly visible demonstration of that resolve, analysts say.
The scheme differs from Britain's abandoned Rwanda deportation plan in that it would only apply to migrants who have exhausted all legal avenues to remain in the European Union, rather than those whose claims are still being processed.
Leaders from the five countries have repeatedly said their plans would comply with EU and international law, but rights advocates have questioned whether migrants' rights could be violated if they are transferred to a country they have no connection to.
"What recourse do people have if their rights are violated and who is accountable?" said Céline Mias, EU director at the Danish Refugee Council. "If responsibility rests with the European member state, how would that work in practice?"
The Council of Europe, a pan-European human rights body, said in July that return hubs posed "considerable human rights risks."
European officials backing the hubs say the policy's main purpose is deterrence rather than large-scale removals.