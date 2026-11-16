King Charles III was warmly welcomed during his surprise stroll in Preston.
As the Prince and Princess of Wales visited India as part of the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, the British nation knows how to take care their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis.
On Monday, November 16th, Buckingham Palace shared the exclusive footage of His Majesty who made a surprise visit to the live carts in Preston, delighted the onlookers and royal fans.
During his visit His Majesty stopped by the digital creator, SpudBros, who released the video welcoming the King on their shop.
The footage began with the greetings as the monarch told the both the brothers, "Have been hearing about you a lot."
King Charles receives heartfelt gift for his grandchildren during Preston visit
Later, King Charles told them, "I see the children have got some small spuds," and after hearing the compliment, the Spud brothers gave him a sweet gift for his "grandchildren."
"Some of these little positive potatoes here and you take one if you want yeah give it to your grandchildren," said one of the content creators, who was recording him, leaving the King in stitches.
King Charles's first visit to Preston after taking over British throne
The King of Britain made his first ever visit to Preston, since he took over the throne, celebrating its diverse heritage, community groups, and local organizations.
His Majesty greeted large crowds of local residents, watched performances by dancers from Preston Mela, and received fresh local produce from Preston Markets stallholders.
Later in the day, he traveled to Samlesbury to open and tour the new headquarters of the National Cyber Force at Ribble House.
So far, it is unconfirmed whether he handed over the gift he received from Spud Bros to Prince George, Princess Charotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis, who bid a temporary farewell to their parents after they touched down to India to mark the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Tuesday, November 17th, 2026.