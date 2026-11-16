A recent study published online in the journal iScience suggests that late eating and late chronotype are associated with altered gut microbiome composition and intestinal barrier function in adults with obesity.
The findings suggest that gut barrier integrity may help explain the link between circadian characteristics and poorer metabolic health.
Connecting circadian rhythms, gut health, and metabolic syndrome
MetS “is a cluster of interrelated metabolic disorders, characterized by obesity, insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, and hypertension, that increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, liver disease, and other health complications.”
MetS involves chronic systemic inflammation, which is often worsened by a compromised intestinal barrier.
Animal experiments by the authors and others demonstrated that circadian disruption alters the microbiota and barrier function and has metabolic consequences. These metabolic effects can be transferred by stool transplantation in animal models. However, human data linking these elements have been scarce.
In this study, the authors aimed to investigate whether circadian phenotypes in people with obesity are associated with the burden of MetS, metabolic-inflammatory dysregulation, gut permeability, and microbiome composition.
They also explored whether changes in the intestinal barrier after targeted microbiome modulation were related to changes in the microbiome.