Robert Pattinson is officially a new James Bond!
After landing his role in the Batman franchise, the Twilight actor was announced as the James Bond on Monday, November 16th, 2026.
The 007's official Instagram account shared the first poster of the upcoming film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, for what will be the spy franchise's first movie since 2021's No Time to Die.
"Robert Pattinson is James Bond," they captioned the post.
The short clip showed Pattinson, dressed in a sharp tuxedo, holding a gun aloft, stepping out of the dark and into the light as the classic Bond theme played.
Robert Pattinson's new statement about James Bond
In a statement, Robert called Bond "one of the most legendary characters in cinema," and said securing the role was "the honour of a lifetime."
"To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team," they added.
How many actors were rumoured to join the franchise?
After months of speculations, it has been revealed that multiple actors were shortlisted as the James Bond, including Dua Lipa's husband, Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, and Harris Dickinson.
The movie is being written by Steven Knight, best known as the creator of Peaky Blinders.
Speaking about Robert Pattinson's role in the film, saying, "I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin."
Fans' reaction over new James Bond
As Robert Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond, fans gushed over the announcement, with one showering the praise, writing, "WE MANIFESTED THIS."
"Batman and Bond is just greedy. Love it," another added.
While a third said, "He is literally in a lane of his own at this point."