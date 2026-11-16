Elon Musk has taken to the internet to criticize Saturday Night Live (SNL) after the show featured a sketch that made fun of tech billionaires.
According to Unilad tech, the weekly live NBC show centered around former Nvidia boss Jensen Huang’s recent resignation following multiple allegations of affairs, including one he admitted to in an email to employees.
Comedian and actor Bowen Yang made his return to SNL in the sketch where he played Huang.
In the clip, Yang said, “Ladies, when you invite Jensen over, you know what’s about to go down - the S&P 500. That’s right, I’m into BDSM - Breaking Da Stock Market.”
Musk was also portrayed in the bit, along with Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, and Peter Thiel.
However, it seems the Tesla boss wasn’t best pleased by the clip as he took it upon himself to respond to the show’s official X, formerly Twitter, account with an awkward comment.
Sharing an image of a venn diagram on social media, the tech mogul depicted one circle as ‘humor’ and the other as ‘SNL’, where they overlap it reads, “The good sketches.”
Musk added just a one-word caption to this post, writing, “Lol.”
The sketch appeared to focus on the news surrounding Huang after the billionaire admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, who is a Chinese businesswoman that is suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to China’s Ministry of State Security.
In the email sent to Nvidia staff, Huang apologized for his actions, writing, “There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”
Since then, Huang was hit with two more affair allegations and subsequently stepped down from his position at the AI firm he co-founded.