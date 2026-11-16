Princess Estelle is officially a grown-up royal!
The 14-year-old Duchess of Östergötland joined King Carl Gustaf for an audience with the Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, attended some of the court's functions, and also spent a day at the Princess Estelle Cultural Foundation.
Notably, the foundation was established by her parents to make contemporary art more accessible to the public.
After the royal duty, the young royal shared the exclusive images featuring herself and His Majesty from the engagement as she penned a sweet note.
A royal engagement
"This week (v46) I have had my prao. I've spent it at the castle and at PREKS. Among other things, I have been to my grandfather when I got to join his meetings, which was fun and educational. One of the days I was at PREKS, which is the cultural foundation, where I met the artist for next year's work, among other things," the Swedish royal family captioned her post.
The statement continued, "During the rest of the week, I have been to different parts of the court to learn more about the different departments of the castle, including info (information department), where I sit and write now."
Princess Estelle's new message
Princess Estelle penned a heartfelt note, "Thanks to Grandpa and Grandpa's office and everyone at the court marshal's office, info, Bernadotte library, archive, viewing department, marketing department and PREKS!"
She helped with interviews, inspected sculptures, and helped prepare an art workshop, as well as taking part in archival and site work.
Princess Estelle of Sweden, Duchess of Östergötland, whose real name is Estelle Silvia Ewa Mary, is a member of the Swedish royal family and second in line of succession to the Swedish throne.
She is the only daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland, and is second in line to the throne, directly after her mother.
Princess Estelle is the first woman in Swedish history to be born with an absolute right of succession that cannot be overridden by the birth of a brother.