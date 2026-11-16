King Charles III has reacted to the new appointment of James Bond!
On Monday, November 16th, Buckingham Palace revealed His Majesty's reaction to the new 007 announcement.
Taking to Instagram, the Royal Family's aides re-posted the James Bond franchise’s first poster as Robert Pattinson is announced as the new James Bond.
"Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond," the royal statement added.
The royal family also commented on Robert Pattinson taking on the role of James Bond in the next 007 film.
For the uninitiated, the Twilight actor will replace Daniel Craig, who took over the role with Casino Royale in 2006 and bowed out after his fifth film, No Time to Die, which was released in 2021.
Robert Pattinson's statement over James Bond role
Pattinson said in a statement, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime."
He has real-life ties to the franchise and has appeared in related media and promotional moments.
Author Charlie Higson wrote a special 007 spin-off story titled On His Majesty's Secret Service (released around King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023), in which James Bond is sent to stop a plot against the King.
As Prince Charles, he visited the set of No Time to Die at Pinewood Studios in 2019 and met with Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, and the production team.
He is also a patron of the British Film Institute.
This update came after King Charles III made surprise visit to Preston where he surprisingly met Spud Bros.
During his first visit to Preston, after taking over the British throne, His Majesty received a little potato surprise for his grandchildren, appeared to be for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louise.