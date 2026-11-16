Even though Mars is millions of kilometers across the Solar System, scientists have a pretty good handle on its geology.
According to Science Alert, people now know, broadly, what types of minerals can be found there, and the geological processes that shape it. Like the time in 2024 when NASA's Curiosity rover rolled its 899-kilogram (1,982-pound) body over a completely unremarkable rock in the Gale Crater's Gediz Vallis Channel.
When the rock burst open under the strain, the pale yellow shine of its contents stumped NASA scientists, it appeared to be crystals of startlingly pure elemental sulfur, brimstone.
Although sulfates are fairly common on Mars, this marked the first time sulfur had been found on the red planet in its pure elemental form, and the surrounding ground was littered with more of the same kind of rock.
"Finding a field of stones made of pure sulfur is like finding an oasis in the desert," Curiosity project scientist Ashwin Vasavada of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said at the time.
Now, two new studies have begun to piece together how this strange deposit might have formed, and what it could tell us about the ancient Martian environment.
In a paper published in Science in June 2026, a team led by planetary scientist Scott VanBommel of Washington University in St. Louis took a closer look at Curiosity's observations of the sulfur-rich rocks, revealing that the discovery was even more unusual than it first appeared.
He and his colleagues studied the images the rover had taken of the region, along with its chemical analyses of the sulfur it unmarsed.
The results confirmed that the initial impression of the amount of sulfur was correct. It lay scattered across an area measuring some 2,100 square meters. One pure sulfur rock was weird enough, but this was positively preposterous.
Based on the geological context, the researchers estimate that the sulfur deposit formed between 3.1 and 2.8 billion years ago.
"It's hard to wrap your head around how long those rocks had been sitting there with little to no chemical alteration happening to them," geochemist Jeff Berger of NASA's Johnson Space Center, who co-led the study, said.
But this is not the only way elemental sulfur could have formed on Mars.
In a separate study published in Geophysical Research Letters in July 2026, atmospheric scientist Jiawei Wang of Cornell University led a team that investigated whether a chemical reaction in water could produce pure sulfur without high temperatures or the involvement of living organisms.
The researchers mixed dissolved sulfide with chlorate, a compound containing chlorine and oxygen that may have been present on ancient Mars, in acidic water at room temperature.