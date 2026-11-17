Multiple banks across the United States suffered outages sparking panic among customers.
According to Newsweek, thousands of customers with Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and US Bank on Monday, November 16, reported outages.
While some people reported outages on the banks' apps, others said they were unable to cash checks, withdraw or transfer funds, or process cashier checks.
"Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later," a message on the head of the Chase banking app read Monday afternoon.
In a statement on its website, Wells Fargo said "online banking is temporarily unavailable."
The message read, "You can still access your accounts through our ATMs, banking locations, and customer service. Our phone bankers are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We accept all relay calls, including 711."
In response to a customer on X, Chase Support confirmed "it appears that we are currently working to resolve an issue with online banking. Please try again at a later time. We're sorry for any inconvenience, and appreciate your patience.”
The company confirmed to NBC Chicago that “due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds."
"We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible," the company said.
The website DownDetector showed more than 4,000 error reports as of 12:19 pm CT. for Chase, with Chicago among the hotspots.