John Summit has blasted the 2027 Grammy organisers after the nominations have been announced.
On Monday, November 16th, the Grammy nominations confirmed that Beyoncé is the only musician who has earned 100 nominations so far, while others secured their names in major categories.
However, Drake and John's names were not mentioned in any of the categories; now, the American DJ has lashed out at the nominations.
John Summit's fiery statement
He posted a tweet calling the awards "a fucking joke" and vowing he won’t submit again unless the Recording Academy institutes significant changes.
"I’m not just talking about myself either; there’s zero respect for real electronic dance music & dj’s," the musician said in his fiery statement.
He continued, adding, "The whole dance category is just music industry-fueled pop stars."
Drake blasted 2027 Grammys nomination
Not only John Summit, but Drake also expressed his sheer disappointment over the Grammy nominations, as he earlier this year announced that he would not submit his three recently released music collections, including Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour.
In his previous statement, the Scorpion hitmaker noted, "This album, I’m never submittin’ it / ‘Cause I know that they’ll never consider it / This might be the one year I won / ‘Cause I know how they like to position it."
However, this year, British singer Raye leads the 2027 Grammy Awards with 11 nominations, tying a record for the most nominations received by a female artist in a single year.
The Album of the Year category featured Phoebe Bridgers (Lost Weekend), Olivia Dean (The Art of Loving), Ella Langley (Dandelion), Bruno Mars (The Romantic), Raye (This Music May Contain Hope), Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalía (LUX), and Taylor Swift (The Life of a Showgirl).
Raye’s Where is My Husband, Rosalía’s Berghain, Ella Langley’s Choosin’ Texas and selections from Bruno Mars, Olivia Dean, and Olivia Rodrigo were nominated for the record & song of the year.