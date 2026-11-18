While 2026 was a year of sports celebrity weddings, many stars also grew their families in 2026.
From Formula One star Charles Leclerc to NFL player Christian McCaffrey, several notable athletes welcomed babies in 2026.
So here is the 2026 roundup of the next generation of sports stars.
Charles Leclerc
Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc and his wife, Alexandra Leclerc, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Bianca, on November 3, 2026.
The couple announced the arrival of their first child in a joint Instagram post on November 4, 2026, featuring a photo of the newborn's feet in booties with the caption "Bianca 3.11.26."
The Leclercs who announced their engagement in November 2023 tied the knot on February 28, 2026, as an intimate civil ceremony in Monaco followed by a celebration at Villa La Vigie.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Olympic hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and her husband, former NFL wide receiver Andre Levrone Jr., welcomed their first child, a daughter named Savannah Michelle Levrone, on July 12, 2026.
The couple announced the pregnancy in January 2026. McLaughlin-Levrone, a two-time Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist and world record holder, plans to return to track competition targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo welcomed their second child, a son named Roman Augustus McCaffrey, on September 29, 2026, and announced his birth via Instagram on October 10, 2026.
San Francisco 49ers running back and actress and model Olivia got married in June 2024 and welcomed their first daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey, born in July 2025.
Gabriela Soukalová
Former Czech biathlon star Gabriela Soukalová welcomed her second daughter, Gloria Gabriela, on August 29, 2026.
She shares the child with her partner, Miloš Kadeřábek. The newborn joins an older sister, Isabela Gabriela.
Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, welcomed their fourth child and first daughter, London Rosemary Joy Freeman, via surrogate on April 19, 2026.
The couple announced the news on April 21, 2026, following a February 2026 pregnancy announcement and a March 2026 gender reveal.
London has joined her three older brothers Charlie (born 2016), Brandon John (born 2020), and Maximus Turner (born 2021).
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, welcomed their second child, a son named Maverick Thorne Mayfield ("Baby Mac"), on April 16, 2026.
Emily shared the exciting news on social media on April 22. The newly minted mom of two shared the first glimpse of their newborn on her Instagram Stories, showing off his little feet.
The couple first announced the exciting pregnancy news on Instagram in November. In the post, which began with their daughter Kova, now 2, holding a sonogram while wearing a "Big Sis" shirt, the couple also revealed the sex of their baby.
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Harper Haize, in early April 2026.
Steinfeld shared the arrival on April 2, 2026, through her newsletter, Beau Society, writing that they were "feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savoring these early moments."
The couple got engaged in November 2024, married on May 31, 2025, and announced the pregnancy on December 12, 2025.