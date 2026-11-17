Taylor Swift can’t keep calm after scoring five Grammy nods.
On Monday, November 16, the Cruel Summer hitmaker, who already has taken home 14 Grammys, took to her official Instagram Stories to share a joyful reaction to her latest five nominations at the 2027 Grammy Awards.
In her Story, the Cruel Summer singer posted a GIF from her Toy Story 5 track I Knew It, I Knew You, showing two characters from the movie five skating together, with one giving another a piggyback ride across the ice.
“Me & Jack all day today,” wrote Swift of herself and her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.
She also shared a cheeky reaction to her Grammys nods while announcing the nominations for final two categories during the Recording Academy’s livestream.
“Good morning, America. It’s Taylor. I’m very honored that the Grammys have asked me to be here to help reveal the last two categories for the Grammy nominations,” the global pop icon said.
Travis Kelce’s wife continued, “But I first wanted to start off by saying congratulations to anyone who’s nominated for a Grammy this year in any category because what this means is that your peers, your fellow musicians, producers, engineers, artists, writers, they love what you made and that’s the coolest feeling in the world. I hope you have a really wonderful day.”
She then quipped, “The last two categories to be announced — one of them I’ve had a lot of luck in, the other one I’m zero for eight. Here are the nominees for Album [of the Year] and Song of the Year.”
For those unfamiliar, Taylor Swift has won Album of the Year Grammys four times. However, she has had no luck in Song of the Year yet.
Taylor Swift 2027 Grammys nominations
At the 2027 Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, February 7, Taylor Swift has bagged five nominations.
Album of the Year: The Life of a Showgirl
Record of the Year: The Fate of Ophelia
Song of the Year: I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5)
Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance: The Life of a Showgirl (with Sabrina Carpenter)
Best Song Written for Visual Media: I Knew It, I Knew You