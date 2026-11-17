Kate Middleton enjoyed passenger princess moment as her husband Prince William took rickshaw driving duty.
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Tuesday morning, November 17, royal reporter Rebecca English shared the latest update about the Prince and Princess of Wales as the Royals entered Day 2 of their three-day India tour.
In the update, she posted a clip showing Catherine sitting on the passenger seat behind, while William can be seen driving the auto rickshaw.
“When you trust your husband with the driving,” Rebecca cheekily captioned.
She also shared the video on her Instagram post, writing, “Now that’s a royal ride! The Prince of Wales cruises up in an electric rickshaw - with his wife in the back as passenger - to launch a day of @EarthshotPrize events in Mumbai! Amazing suit from the princess!”
Prince William and Princess Kate’s engagement on India tour Day 2
On the second day of their trip in India, taking place today, Tuesday, November 17, the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Mumbai.
About Princess Kate’s India tour
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ three-day trip to India, which is taking place between November 16 and 18, 2026, mark Catherine’s first overseas tour in four years.
It is also her first trip after bravely battling cancer, which she was diagnosed with back in early-2024.