Ray Tintori has passed away.
In a shocking update shared by PEOPLE on Monday, November 16, it was confirmed that Heidi Gardner’s boyfriend and filmmaker Tintori died at the age of 43 in New York City.
Speaking to the outlet, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner shared about his passing, noting that his death is “still under investigation.”
About Ray Tintori
Ray Tintori was an American filmmaker, director and screenwriter known for directing music videos for MGMT, The Killers, and Arcade Fire.
He was also part of Court 13, the filmmaking collective behind the Oscar-nominated film Beasts of the Southern Wild.
Heidi Gardner and Ray Tintori relationship
Ray Tintori and Heidi Garner largely kept their relationship private, and the exact date they began dating has not been publicly revealed.
However, the pair were spotted together at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they attended a men’s basketball quarterfinal between the United States and Brazil, sparking romance buzz.
In July 2025, the filmmaker made his romance official with Gardner by sharing a carousel of affectionate photos with her to ring in her birthday.
Alongside the snaps, he penned a heartfelt tribute, calling her an “angel of reality” and the coolest person he had ever met.
Ray Tintori cause of death
Ray Tintori’s cause of death is currently under investigation.