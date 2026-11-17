Olivia Rodrigo just had the “coolest most pinch-me moment” she could have ever dreamt up.
After receiving seven nods at the 2027 Grammy Awards, the Drivers License singer took to Instagram to express her joy over the exciting news.
In a heartwarming statement she shared in the post, Rodrigo noted being “over the moon” for the major career milestone.
“woke up this morning to 7 Grammy nominations!!!! I am over the moon!!!!! I love this album so much and for it to be recognized in this way is the biggest honor,” she began.
The songstress revealed being “extra stoked” over two of the seven nominations, noting, “I am extra stoked because Robert Smith and I are nominated for two awards together for “what’s wrong with me” which is just the coolest most pinch-me moment I could’ve ever dreamed up. Yipeeee.”
Olivia Rodrigo’s 2027 Grammy nominations
At the 2027 Grammy Awards, set to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, February 7, Olivia Rodrigo has scored seven nominations.
Album of the Year: You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
Record of the Year: The Cure
Song of the Year: The Cure (songwriters: Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo)
Best Pop Solo Performance: The Cure
Best Pop Vocal Album: You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
Best Rock Performance: What’s Wrong with Me (with Robert Smith)
Best Rock Song: What’s Wrong with Me (songwriters: Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo, Sasha Sloan)