King Charles has a sweet message to share.
As Prince William and Princess Kate kicked off their first joint overseas tour in four years in India on Monday, November 16, the British monarch stepped out for a joyful new outing.
On Instagram, Buckingham Palace shared a video, reporting that the 78-year-old King made a surprise visit in Preston and mingled with the locals.
During the outing, Charles delighted the crowd by visiting the live carts, and stopping by the digital creator SpudBros, who welcomed the King in their shop.
After greeting them, the monarch told the brothers, "Have been hearing about you a lot."
Following his surprise visit, King Charles took to Instagram to reflect on his experience, sending a warm message to the people of Preston, noting, “Lovely to see you, Preston!”
The Palace added, “Today, The King was in Lancashire, visiting The Harris, a museum, art gallery and library, as well as the historic Flag Market.”
Charles’s special message came after Prince William and Princess Kate wrapped up their successful first day in India.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are in India for a three-day tour taking place between November 16 and 18, took on several engagements on their Day 1.
They enjoyed a gully cricket match with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, grabbed a cup of traditional chai, took a ride at the Mumbai Metro, as well as attended the first formal gathering as part of the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.