Miley Cyrus is dealing with multiple emotions at a time.
The Flowers hitmaker, who bagged one nomination at the 2027 Grammy Awards, turned to her social media handle to express excitement over the achievement.
However, at the same time, she expressed her emotional feelings over her late godmother Dolly Parton’s three posthumous nominations.
Alongside a black-and-white photo of a vinyl, Cyrus wrote, “A couple Christmases ago Dolly gifted me this vinyl knowing how much I’d love an original. My Aunt Dolly is one of the greatest songwriters the world has ever known. She never made music for recognition but to make the world a happier place through her songs.”
“To be nominated alongside her, Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire for Light of a Clear Blue Morning is a beautiful way to honor her enormous heart. This cover supported pediatric cancer research at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital a cause close to her heart,” the Wrecking Ball hitmaker continued.
She heartbreakingly added, “I miss her calling on big days like this but feel her in every moment. Love you Aunt Dolly. Congratulations to these beautiful women and all the other nominees.”
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton 2027 Grammy nominations
For the 2027 Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus has been nominated in the category of Best Country Duo/ Group Performance alongside Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire, for Light of a Clear Blue Morning.
Parton has also been nominated for posthumous Grammy Awards for Best Country Duo/ Group Performance for Butterfly, alongside Zac Brown Band, and Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.