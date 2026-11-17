New United States intelligence indicates that Iran is drawing up detailed plans to potentially detonate a radioactive dirty bomb or deploy a chemical weapon in Washington, D.C., targeting senior American officials.
According to seven US officials familiar with the findings, the plotting includes specific locations across the capital, though intelligence agencies emphasize there is no sign an attack is imminent.
Inside the intelligence findings
Sources say Tehran appears to be developing these scenarios to keep its options open amid escalating tensions, rather than signaling an active operation. US agencies also intercepted Iranian communications claiming that bomb-making materials have already been hidden inside the United States.
While officials remain divided over whether Iran actually possesses the operatives on the ground to carry out such a strike, experts warn that packing radioactive material with conventional explosives could make parts of the city uninhabitable.
White House response and stalled talks
In response to the intelligence, national security officials have held several precautionary meetings over the past week to review emergency preparedness.
White House spokesperson Lauren Bis stated that the administration is actively monitoring all potential risks, adding that there are currently no credible threats to the American homeland.
The alarming intelligence surfaces as diplomatic talks to end the ongoing US-Iran conflict remain stalled over disputes regarding the American naval blockade and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, Iranian representatives have dismissed allegations regarding chemical weapon plans as completely unfounded.