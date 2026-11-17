Federal agencies and broadcasters across the United States are urging Americans not to panic when a nationwide Emergency Alert System (EAS) test interrupts programming on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
What to expect during the test
Conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the test will begin at approximately 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time.
For about one minute, regular broadcasts on radio, television, cable, and satellite providers will pause to play standard alert tones and a clear audio or text message.
The announcement will explicitly state: “This is only a test. No action is required by the public,” before normal programming resumes.
Phones will not be affected
Unlike past national drills, Tuesday’s exercise will not trigger alarms or text notifications on cellphones. Wireless Emergency Alerts – the system used for mobile devices – are tested separately, meaning smartphones will remain silent.
Viewers watching on-demand streaming platforms like Netflix or Hulu will also see no interruption.
Why FEMA runs nationwide drills
Federal law requires FEMA to test the national public warning system at least once every three years. According to FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton, these operational checks help officials spot and fix technical issues before a real disaster or national emergency strikes.
If severe weather or another major event prevents the drill from running on Tuesday, FEMA has scheduled a backup test date for Thursday, December 3.