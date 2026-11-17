Thousands of customers across the United States faced frustrating delays accessing their money online on Monday after a major technical issue disrupted banking services at several financial institutions.
Customers at JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and other banks reported difficulties accessing their accounts, alongside widespread payment delays involving the digital transfer network Zelle.
However, not all banks experienced direct system failures. By early Tuesday morning, tracking sites showed that most banking services had returned to normal.
A software bug caused the ripple effect
JPMorgan Chase confirmed that the disruption started with an internal software bug affecting its own hardware systems. Because major banks rely on interconnected networks to process payments, that technical glitch caused a ripple effect, delaying transactions involving other financial institutions.
Bank officials emphasized that customer funds remained safe and stated that the problem was purely technical, not the result of a cyberattack. Zelle also clarified that its own network remained operational, although some customers experienced payment delays.
Three major tech blackouts in five days
The banking trouble is the third major technology failure to affect daily American life in less than a week. Last Thursday, a widespread Microsoft outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, and other essential workplace tools.
The disruption continued into Saturday before services were restored. Just one day after the Microsoft outage began, a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic control system triggered a nationwide ground stop on Friday, temporarily halting departures across the United States for several hours.
Officials rule out cyberattacks
While the back-to-back timing sparked concern online, no established evidence has linked the three incidents. Each disruption has been attributed to a separate technical problem.
Still, cybersecurity experts warn that the past week highlights how fragile modern infrastructure has become when millions of people rely on interconnected digital systems.