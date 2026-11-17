A lawsuit accusing Selena Gomez and her fellow Wondermind co-founders of fraud by investors has been dropped months after her legal team filed a motion to dismiss.
The plaintiffs "voluntarily dismiss" the complaint "in its entirely, with prejudice", according to documents.
Selena Gomez reacts to the lawsuit dismissal
In a statement, The Heart Wants What It Wants singer's litigator Mathew S. Rosengar said, "Selena is pleased by the dismissal of the case and looks forward to putting the matter behind her."
The move came nearly three months after Rosengart hit back at claims that Gomez engaged in "fraud" surrounding the challenged mental health startup, Wondermind.
Claims made in lawsuit co-founders
In the lawsuit, filed in August by two companies, Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind SPV I LLC, Gomez, her mother, Mandy Teefey, and Daniella Pierson were accused of defrauding investors in the Wondermind.
Gomez, Teefey and Pierson founded the mental health startup in 2021 to make mental health resources more accessible.
Selena Gomez's litigator hits back at shocking accusations
Following the accusations, Rosengart wrote in his filing, "Plaintiffs' vague, generalized, and contradictory allegations concerning Selena Gomez demonstrate that Ms. Gomez could not possibly have engaged in any 'fraud' (she did not), is not liable to Plaintiffs (she is not) and, as a matter of law, must be dismissed from this lawsuit."
"Ms. Gomez agreed to support her mother Mandy Teefey, who co-founded Wondermind... Although she invested in and holds a minority stake in the Company, Ms. Gomez never agreed to and did not manage the Company," Rosengart continued.
He added, "Management was vested in Ms. Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, and Ms. Pierson, who ran the Company as co-CEOs and board members. The Company, in turn, retained Ms. Gomez as a consultant and conferred on her the title of Chief Impact Officer ("CIO")."
In their lawsuit, the investors claimed that the Wondermind team falsely represented the company's trajectory and leadership structure and that they funnelled nearly $1.2 million into the mental health company and were kept in the dark as it "quietly collapsed around them".
They also claimed they learned about Wondermind's struggles last fall from a story in The Cut, which included allegations from anonymous former employees claiming Teefey was unfit to serve as CEO.