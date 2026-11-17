Google has uncovered the first confirmed case of hackers using artificial intelligence to find and exploit software flaws completely on their own.
In a new report published by Google’s Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG), researchers revealed that Russian-speaking cybercriminals built an autonomous AI system capable of launching cyberattacks without any human supervision.
How the AI attack tool works
Investigators discovered the operation on an exposed server running a custom framework named “exploit_agent.” Connected to multiple large language models, this tool continuously scans popular web software before and after security updates are released.
By comparing the code changes, the AI automatically spots hidden weaknesses, writes working attack code, and breaks into vulnerable websites.
Who was targeted
Evidence from the server – including stolen victim data and Russian-language setup notes – shows the campaign was actively hitting real targets rather than just running tests.
The automated attacks primarily targeted French websites across the media, entertainment, and education sectors. While the configuration comments were written in Russian, Google noted there is no proof the Russian government directed the operation.
Trading stealth for speed
Previously, AI only assisted hackers with basic tasks like writing phishing emails. Now, AI agents are running the entire attack cycle. However, Google experts note a major catch: these automated tools prioritize raw speed over stealth.
Because the AI works so aggressively and rapidly, it leaves behind obvious digital footprints, giving security teams a clear trail to detect and block the intrusions.