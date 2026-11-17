Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks have fuelled excitement with their reunion at the Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping New York premiere.
The surprising moment came fourteen years after the original Hunger Games movie was released.
Jennifer and Josh are reprising their iconic roles of Katinss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, respectively, in the Sunrise on the Reaping.
Meanwhile, Woody returns as the pair's mentor, Haymitch Abernathy, and Elizabeth Banks reprises her role as Effie Trinket.
Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson reacts to 'SOTR'
When asked if they have a "message to fans returning" for Sunrise of the Reaping, Josh and Jennifer revealed that they would not be disappointed.
"We saw it. It was so great. It's terrific. Joseph Zada is amazing," said Jennifer, as Josh chimed in, "The whole cast is amazing! They're gonna love it and the whole world. The whole cast is incredible!"
The Bridge to Terabithia star added, "The story is heartbreaking, it's beautiful, triumphant in ways."
Showing off their chemistry, the pair also made jokes during short interview, describing the film as "really funny" and "hilarious", with Josh teasing, "I love the rom-com twist."
Besides the Hunger Games cast, the premiere was also attended by the stars of the prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, as Tom Blyth, who plays a young President Snow and Rachel Zegler (Lucy Gray Braid) posed for the photographs.
Ahead of the premiere, Jennifer also surprised fans by sharing some unseen photographs from the Hunger Games with Josh and Liam Hemsworth, who played Gale Hawthorne in the original films, with the text reading, "GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN."
Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before the first Hunger Games, as a young Haymitch, played by Joseph Zada, faces the first Quarter Quell, which enlists double the number of tributes to compete in the games to the death.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to hit theatres on Friday, November 20.