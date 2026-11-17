King Charles' office has expressed their gratitude after it was announced that Emily in Paris star, Lily Collins, is following in the footsteps of her father.
On Monday, November 16, Lily was named the Ambassador for The King's Trust, the youth charity founded in 1976 by Charles.
With the foundation celebrating its 50th anniversary, Lily is stepping into the role to help raise awareness of the organisation's mission to support young people facing adversities.
Familial connection with the King's Trust
The charity is a cause close to the actress' heart, as her father, Phil Collins, became the charity's first Ambassador more than 40 years ago.
Buckingham Palace responds to the announcement
Reacting to the social media post announcing the heartfelt update, the official royal family Instagram account penned in the comment, "Thank you both for all your support."
Lily Collins breaks silence on her new role
Speaking about her new role, Lily said, "Becoming an Ambassador for The King's Trust feels like a deeply personal next chapter. My dad's connection with The Trust makes it especially meaningful, but what excites me most is the chance to support a new generation."
"Every young person should have the opportunity to discover what they’re capable of, whatever their starting point, and I’m honoured to help champion that," Lily added.
King Charles hails Lily Collins
During the special edition of Elton John's Rocket Hour, King Charles recognised the Collins family's longstanding support for The King's Trust.
Praising Genesis singer Phil as "such a tremendous supporter of the Trust over all these years", he added, "Now the wonderful thing is that his daughter, the marvellous actress Lily Collins, is also a supporter of the Trust, which I think is a really special connection across the generations."
As one of her first engagements as an Ambassador, Lily Collins will give a reading at The King's Trust’s Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey in London on December 2, held in partnership with Cunard.