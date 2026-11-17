Detroit Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will miss the rest of the 2026 NFL season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee.
The injury occurred in a freak accident while he was celebrating a sack during Detroit’s 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.
How the injury happened
On New England’s opening drive in the first quarter, Hutchinson took down Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on third down. As he has done many times before, the 26-year-old leaped into the air to celebrate the big play.
However, his right knee buckled upon landing on the turf. Hutchinson immediately fell to the ground grabbing his leg before eventually walking gingerly to the locker room.
Initial fears of additional meniscus damage were eased after further testing back in the United States confirmed a clean ACL tear with no other significant structural issues.
What this means for Detroit
Losing Hutchinson is a massive setback for the 7-2 Lions, who are riding a five-game winning streak and sit tied for first place in the NFC North. Hutchinson finishes his 2026 campaign with six sacks across nine games.
Painfully, this marks the second time in three years that a major injury has cut his season short, following a broken left leg in 2024. Detroit must now rally its defense without its top pass rusher as it pushes for a Super Bowl run.