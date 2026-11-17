Irish professional boxer Lee Reeves has tragically died at the age of 31. The Limerick native passed away on Monday night, November 16, 2026, more than three months after suffering severe brain trauma during a title fight in Dublin.
The August fight in Dublin
On August 1, Reeves faced fellow Irish fighter Gary Cully for the vacant BUI Celtic super-lightweight title at Dublin’s 3Arena. During the 10th and final round, Reeves suffered a heavy knockout. Medical teams treated him inside the ring before carrying him out on a stretcher.
He was rushed to Beaumont Hospital, where doctors performed emergency surgery and placed him in a medically induced coma. In October, he was moved to University Hospital Limerick to continue his recovery, his condition worsened and he died surrounded by loved ones.
Tributes pour in for ‘El Champo’
Known to fans as “El Champo,” Reeves held an impressive professional record of 16 wins and 2 losses. Beyond the ring, he was praised as a dedicated mental health advocate and a proud ambassador for his hometown.
His promoter, Queensberry Promotions, released a statement calling him an “immensely talented boxer, as well as a true role model and inspiration to his community.”
Opponent Gary Cully also shared an emotional tribute on social media, remembering Reeves as “a character and a gent” while offering prayers to his family.