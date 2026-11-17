Prince William and Kate Middleton are observing day 2 of their visit to Mumbai, India, for the Earthshot Prize.
Ahead of the star-studded event, happening on Tuesday evening, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the first-ever Children's Earthshot Awards after William took over rickshaw driving duty for his wife.
William and Kate were all smiles as they arrived for the historic Children's Earthshot Awards.
Prince William and Princess Kate turned heads in matching fits
For the special outing, Kate radiated charm in an all-blue suit, with her husband matching her with a blue shirt and suit jacket, which he paired with black trousers.
The event was also attended by the Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and William's close pal Robert Irwin, with whom the Prince was seen excitedly chatting.
William and Kate kicked off their three-day trip to India, mainly focused on the Earthshot Awards, on November 16, and the visit is set to conclude on Wednesday, November 18.
Princess Kate supports Prince William on the India tour
This also marks Kate's first overseas tour in four years, as she faced travel restrictions after her cancer diagnosis, which was revealed in early 2024.
"The princess is enormously proud of what the prince has achieved with Earthshot and is really looking forward to being alongside him for what is one of the most important moments in his year," said a spokesperson for the royals.
"She's seen it develop into something truly remarkable and is excited to experience first-hand just how far it has come."
Throughout their 3-day visit, the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom
Notably, their first engagement during the visit was with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, as the pair joined the star athlete in a game of street cricket in the Ballard Estate area of Mumbai.