In a major slip-up, a Danish media outlet accidentally announced the death of Queen Margrethe, sparking chaos.
The former Danish monarch, 86, who abdicated in January 2024 in favour of her son King Frederik, was last seen on November 3 at the Ebbe Munck Prize at Fredensborg Palace.
However, in a shock move this week, TV2 Fyn shared an obituary, implying that the Queen, who is alive, has passed away, with the text not removed until Monday morning.
"Denmark has lost a queen. A person who, throughout her life, united regions and generations, and played a special role for the people of Funen," the article's subheading read.
TV station reacts to awkward mistake
The outlet's editor-in-chief, Thomas Funding, called the false reporting an "unfortunate mistake", explaining it had been published without being given the necessary editorial attention.
However, he clarified that the news had not appeared on the website's homepage, meaning only 37 readers had accessed the content.
An investigation is ongoing into how the error occurred.
King Charles's death announced
It is not the first time a royal death has been announced prematurely.
In August, Essex-based Radio Caroline mistakenly announced that King Charles had died.
The station accidentally broadcast three pre-recorded messages, as well as 16 minutes of silence and the national anthem, on May 19 on The Barry Marsh Show, before apologising for the error.
Queen Margrethe's latest engagement
Margrethe was last seen on November 3 at the Ebbe Munck Prize, which she presents every year as patron of the Ebbe Munck Memorial Foundation.
The prize, established in 1975, honours Ebbe Munck, the Danish journalist who worked with the resistance during World War II.
Queen Margrethe's health concerns
In October, the royal returned to public outings, one month after a stay in hospital, as she attended a concert at Fredensborg Church with King Frederik and Queen Mary.
She had been admitted to hospital in September after a blood clot was detected in her hip area. A statement from the Palace also said she had "mild dehydration".
Due to her health concerns, the Queen was not able to attend the state funeral service of her close friend, King Harald of Norway, who had passed away in August.