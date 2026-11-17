Brad Pitt has approved Robert Pattinson as the new 007!
The F1 star attended the special screening of his upcoming film, The Further Misadventure of Cliff Booth, accompanied by his lady love, Anes de Ramon, on Monday, November 16th, 2026.
He made a stylish public appearance, wearing a long coat, paired with a navy blue shirt tucked into black dress pants.
He elevated his look with sunglasses, showing off his clean, gelled beard and hair.
Meanwhile, Anes wore a white cut-out skirt and soft glam makeup to support her boyfriend.
Promoting his new venture, Brad was asked for his opinion about Robert Pattinson’s announcement as the new James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig.
Brad Pitt breaks silence on Robert Pattinson as James Bond
The media asked Angelina Jolie's former husband, "Any advice he wanted to share with Robert Pattinson, who was just announced as Bond?"
To which the actor said, "I just heard that. I think he is a great choice. I love what this guy’s been doing, man. He’s been making such interesting choices, and then for him to like balance it out, it’s really cool."
Brad Pitt on who will be next Bond girl
The critically acclaimed artist also revealed he has no idea who would be suitable as the James Bond girl opposite Robert Pattinson, as Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya and others have been speculating as the next 007 favourite.
Brad Pitt pitches himself for surprise role in James Bond
However, Brad Pitt shocked the fans when he pitched himself as the next Bond villain, as he said with an eye wink, "Sign me up for the villain, get Denny Villeneuve on the flip phone. Let’s go."
Fans' reaction on Brad Pitt's surprise role opposite Robert Pattinson
Now, fans also believed that he would be a great choice as the villain in James Bond's new franchise, with one gushing, "Low-key Brad as the villain might be cool."
"Pitt as Villain would be crazy good," another noted.
While a third said, "No audition needed, Brad would kill it as a Bond villain."
After months of speculation, Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, and others were initially screen-tested for the big role.
But Robert Pattinson was the only one who won the role.