A section of a multi-billion dollar strategic bridge connecting Russia and the occupied Crimean Peninsula has collapsed following a Ukrainian strike.
According to CNN, much of Kyiv was brought to a standstill on Tuesday, November 17, after Moscow hit two of its key bridges overnight.
The Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, is a vital supply line for Moscow’s troops and has huge symbolic value for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who made its construction a key priority after Russia’s illegal annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014.
Ukraine has stepped up its attacks against Crimea in the past six months, forcing the Russian-installed authorities to impose a state of emergency over the summer because of widespread power outages and fuel shortages on the heavily militarized peninsula.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as an “unprecedented operation” and said the attack followed a seven-stage operation involving Ukraine’s military and security services.
“Gradually destroy air defence systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other designated targets on the way to the final objective,” he added.
The timing of the latest attack, on the eve of Putin’s meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia, makes it even more symbolic.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said, “It is of fundamental importance: The strike was carried out exclusively with Ukrainian weapons, using our technologies and our solutions.”
The Kremlin has sought to frame the gathering as a “New Yalta” in a nod to the 1945 conference at which Soviet leader Joseph Stalin effectively redrew the global map of spheres of influence with the Allied powers. The attack on the bridge makes Yalta, a city in annexed Crimea, effectively inaccessible from mainland Russia, at least until it is repaired.