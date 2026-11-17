Russell Brand has reportedly received a warning from authorities after his wife shared a bombshell statement on his behalf.
The British comedian is currently serving a 10-and-a-half-year sentence after he was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.
On Sunday, Laura Gallacher read a message from her husband uploaded to their YouTube channel in which he claimed, "I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for."
The message landed him in trouble, as prisoners are banned from making public statements that cause distress to their victims and need the permission of the governor for any interviews or calls intended for broadcast.
They also cannot ask another person inside or outside prison to share a statement on their behalf.
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Andy Burnham said, "This is clearly appalling and is being urgently investigated."
As per recent reports, the video has left the prison bosses "stunned", and Laura's video "went down like a lead balloon" at HMP Littlehey, where Brand is held.
Prison bosses to take precautionary measure
The Sun reported that Brand's future letters and calls could now be checked by authorities after his statement was reportedly relayed to his wife during a phone call.
A source told the publication, "Brand has broken the rules, but he's also shot himself in the foot."
"He seems to have released this statement without permission. He's also caused his victims further distress and trauma because of what he has said, so is taunting them."
They added, "It is a massive security breach for Brand to confirm which prison he is in. It potentially places him in danger. The governor will be angry and embarrassed, and will no doubt make sure he's monitored in future."
In his message, he said he had been moved from the category B Wandsworth prison in south-west London, to the lower category C HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, a prison for men convicted of a sex offence.
Brand's YouTube channel has 6.6 million subscribers, and 465,000 people had viewed the video on the site by last night.
The channel has been "de-monetised", as Meta also permanently delete his social media accounts from its platform after conviction.
He was convicted on November 5 of one rape and three sexual assaults, which allegedly took place between 2004 and 2009.