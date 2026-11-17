Despite its blockbuster run and multiple entries, Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge failed to land a single nomination in the 2027 Grammy.
On Monday, November 16, the Grammy nomination list for its 69th edition was unveiled, confirming that the Aditya Dhar's directorial was not up for consideration for an award.
Dhurandher: The Revenge, which garnered quite an attention and appreciation for its music, was not nominated despite several entries being made.
For the unversed, Dhurandhar 2's music was sent submitted for consideration in nine categories.
Here's a list of categories and songs that were send out
Best Song Written for Visual Media (Phir Se), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Jaiye Sajana), Best Global Music Performance (Jaan Se Guzarte Hain and Kanhayya), Best Asian Pop Music Performance (Aari Aari), Best Rap Performance (Destiny - Mann Atkeya), Best Dance/Electronic Recording (Vaari Jaavan), Best Remixed Recording (Hum Pyaar Karne Wale), Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media (Dhurandhar The Revenhe - Shashwat Sachdev).
The internet reacts to 'Dhurandhar' snub
Reacting to the surprising decision by Grammy, netizens turned to their social media accounts, expressing their disappointment, as one user noted, "ohh my god, dhurandhar snubbed so badly by grammys not even in the asian pop music category nomination"
"These awards are becoming a joke. It feels like PR and popularity matter more than the actual music. Phir Se from Dhurandhar was one of the best songs,Maybe the song was too good for that category," another X post read.
A third fan said, "Tere was an entire cult from the west who was streaming dhurandhar songs f--k you grammys stop being racist."
Notably, the 69th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles, California.