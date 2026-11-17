Gary Barlow has showered heartfelt praise on Prince William moments before the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony set to begin.
On Tuesday, November 17th, the Prince and Princess of Wales began their second-day trip with a surprise appearance at the first-ever Children's Earthshot event in Mumbai, where the future King drove an electric rickshaw.
Ahead of the awards ceremony, Gary Barlow, who has a history of performing for royalty, gushed over the next heir to the British throne for taking over his father, King Charles III’s environmental passion forward.
"I mean, for me personally, anything at home, anything that's recyclable, anything that's reusable, anything that doesn't pollute rivers, I'm there all the way," the Rule the World hitmaker added.
For the unversed, before Prince William's Earthshot Prize ceremony performance, his English rock band, Take That, also performed once for late Princess Diana.
They also remembered getting the royal family dancing to Never Forget at the King's Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle three years ago.
Now speaking about William's project of protecting Earth, the band members said, "It's super-inspiring to have people trying to help the climate and to help the Earth. I find it fascinating."
The band will perform in India for the first time.
Kensington Palace shares new update
After the heartfelt praise, Kensington Palace seemingly broke its silence as the royal aides released a few handful snaps from the couple's second day of their royal tour.
A few days before World Children's Day, Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off the first-ever Children's Earthshot event in Mumbai, India, which was also attended by Robert Irwin and other finalists.
"The first-ever Children's Earthshot kicks off in Mumbai, and the next generation of changemakers takes centre stage!" the joint Instagram account of Prince William and Kate Middleton captioned the post.
Prince William and Kate Middleton will conclude their three-day trip to India on Wednesday, November 18th, 2026.