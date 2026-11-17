Frances Tiafoe delivered a blunt response to a journalist after being asked a question following his chastening loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Round Robin phase of the 2026 ATP Finals.
In the question, the journalist brought up Tiafoe's contrasting head-to-head records against Daniil Medvedev and Flavio Cobolli, the two other players in the American and the Spaniard's group at the year-end championships.
Tiafoe was thoroughly outplayed and outclassed by Alcaraz, with the former No. 1 and seven-time Major champion winning 6-2, 6-2.
After the match, the American was asked if he would rather face Medvedev next despite his losing head-to-head record against the Russian, or Cobolli. Tiafoe has so far dominated his head-to-head against the Italian, winning four out of their five competitive meetings. However, at the 2026 ATP Finals, Cobolli has the advantage of home crowd support, with the event taking place in Turin.
In response to the question, Tiafoe, reminding the journalist of his victories over both Medvedev and Cobolli in their most recent meetings, said, "It's interesting how you laid that out, talk about it six out of nine (referring to his head-to-head against Medvedev), but you didn't say I beat both those guys last time I played them.”
“But yeah, I mean, I'll probably play against any of them. I mean, everyone's good. We're playing against top eight. I'm not gonna pick."
The World No. 8 American concluded by refusing to give the journalist any sort of sensational answer, adding, "You know, it's a different match. You're playing Cobolli, have the crowd with him. Playing Medvedev who is tough any day, anywhere, anytime. Same as Cobolli when he's feeling great. No answer for you, brother. I know you want something hot, but I've got nothin' for you."
"Carlos Alcaraz has moments where he's definitely Superman" – Frances Tiafoe on the Spaniard's dominant display against him at the 2026 ATP Finals
Earlier in the same press conference, Tiafoe was asked about his thoughts on Alcaraz's blistering performance against him.
Tiafoe is making his ATP Finals debut this year, and he is set to play his next Round Robin phase match against home favorite Cobolli on Wednesday, November 18.