Jennifer Lopez just got a recommendation for her fifth marriage, which left her in stitches.
The Unstoppable hitmaker recently sat down with Rachel Zegler for a heart-to-heart interview, where she reacted to a joke by a fan about her four failed marriages.
While shedding light on her personal life, she recalled how her traumatic marital experience became a "big part of her story."
However, the conversation took an interesting turn when a fan from the audience abruptly added, "You have six more fingers."
To which the mom of two burst out laughing, and she also noted, "That’s a T-shirt; I got more fingers. That’s hilarious."
The conversation about the wedding began when Jennifer was discussing El Anillo, which is her 2018 Spanish-language song.
It includes lyrics that talk about asking a partner for a wedding ring; the song was a fitting addition to her Las Vegas residency show.
Speaking more about the same, the singer shared, "Whenever I can do something in Spanish, if the right song comes along or the right song can be translated in a great way, then I will do that, always."
"When you watch the show, if you get to watch it again on Thanksgiving — which I hope you all do, you have to see that each song is telling this part of the story," she added.
Inside Jennifer Lopez's four failed marriages
Jennifer Lopez has been married four times; initially, she was married to Ojani Noa for a year, from 1997 to 1998, then she exchanged marital vows with Cris Judd, with whom she parted ways in 2003.
Later, she married Marc Anthony, with whom she now co-parents her twin kids, Max and Emme.
Jennifer Lopez fourth time secretly tied the knot with Ben Affleck in 2024 after reconnecting with him years after calling off her engagement.
The Marry Me actress finalised her divorce from the Batman actor in 2025, after two years of togetherness.