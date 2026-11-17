Prince William is reportedly pushing for a key Christmas meeting to decide the fate of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
As the Prince and Princess of Wales conclude their three-day trip to Mumbai, India, for the Earthshot Awards on Wednesday, November 18, the royals will be gathering in Sandringham for their annual Christmas festivities next month.
A call for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future
Amid the grand family reunion, William is reportedly planning to ask King Charles to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their titles amid their return to the UK after six years.
"William believes this has gone on long enough," a source tells Rob Shuter. "Harry cannot move back to England, keep his royal titles and pretend he has nothing to do with the monarchy. His position is simple: Britain or the titles. He cannot have both."
Meaning that William reportedly believes that his younger brother should only be allowed to use his title if he is living in the US, where he moved with his family after stepping down from hs royal duties.
The meeting is being planned as it has been confirmed that Harry and Meghan will not be spending the Christmas in Sandringham.
According to the sources, William does not want to become king with this "mess still hanging over the monarchy," and thinks "the family needs to agree on a way forward. There will be no more half in, half out arrangement".
Meghan and Harry seemingly have not seen the royal family since moving back to England in August, but will allegedly also be spending the Christmas holiday in England.
A source told Rob Shuter, "They want to show that royalty doesn't need a palace, a grand ballroom or an extravagant banquet. They want to be seen as modern, accessible and connected to everyday people. This is the direction they’re taking."
About Prince William and Kate Middleton's India trip
William and Kate kicked off their three-day trip to India, mainly focused on the Earthshot Awards, on November 16, and the visit is set to conclude on Wednesday, November 18.
Throughout their 3-day visit, the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom
This also marks Kate's first overseas tour in four years, as she faced travel restrictions after her cancer diagnosis, which was revealed in early 2024.