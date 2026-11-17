Kate Middleton and Prince William have finally unveiled their highly anticipated looks at the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai, India.
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a stylish appearance as they posed on the green carpet before taking the stage to present this year's prizes to the shortlisted finalists.
On Tuesday, November 17th, Hello! magazine obtained footage of Catherine stepping in to pose for the cameras alongside her husband.
However, the royal couple honoured Indian craftsmanship through the traditional outfits they chose to wear for the high-stakes event, attended by several notable names in Bollywood, including Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and others.
The Princess of Wales is a vision as she opted for a dark red Anarkali dress designed by Indian fashion designer Mahima Mahajan, which also features handwoven silk, traditional Banarasi gold detailing and intricate embroidery.
Meanwhile, the future monarch, who is recently praised for taking over her dad King Charles's "environmental passion" to the next level, is looking dapper in a Bandhgala short coat with matching pants designed by internationally famed designer Manish Malhotra.
The looks speak volumes as they paid a heartfelt tribute to India’s rich fashion heritage, with a focus on thoughtful, sustainable design.
Why Kate Middleton did not attend previous Earthshot Prize ceremonies?
Notably, this year’s ceremony marks only Kate’s third appearance at the awards, having missed the previous three celebrations in Singapore, Cape Town and Rio de Janeiro, in the wake of her cancer diagnosis.
The 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards promise to be the initiative’s biggest celebration yet, with approximately 5,000 guests gathering in Mumbai for an evening honoring groundbreaking solutions to some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.
The band Take That will also perform in India, as he represented the royalty through their iconic performance.
Kate Middleton and Prince William commenced their three-day trip on Monday, November 16th, 2026.