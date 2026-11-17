A man has been convicted of a hate crime after directing racist insults at Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe during a La Liga match at Real Oviedo in 2025.
According to BBC, a court in Asturias, the northern Spanish region where Oviedo is based, handed down a guilty verdict against the man for the abuse at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium.
The defendant was sentenced to 11 months in prison, alongside a fine and a number of additional disqualifications.
The prison sentence has been suspended on the condition that he does not enter any stadium hosting official sporting competitions for a period of two years.
The ruling represents another legal development in Spanish football's ongoing battle against racism, with Real Madrid continuing to pursue criminal action against individuals responsible for discriminatory abuse directed at the club's players.
The club highlighted the latest conviction follows previous successful legal cases involving racist insults aimed at Vinicius Jr at Valencia's Mestalla, Mallorca's Son Moix, Rayo Vallecano's Vallecas and Real Valladolid's Jose Zorrilla stadiums.
Real Madrid acted as a private prosecutor in the Asturias case and says the club will continue to take legal action in other incidents involving racist behaviour.
"Real Madrid reaffirms its commitment to combating racism and eradicating any racist behavior in football and sports," a club statement said.
It comes after Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente insisted there was no racism in Spain or in Spanish football before their Nations League meeting with England in Madrid on Sunday, November 15.