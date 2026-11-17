Sabrina Carpenter has broken her silence after scoring a major nomination spot on the 2027 Grammy nominations list.
On Monday, November 16th, the organisers of the 69th Annual Grammy Awards gala revealed the final list of nominees, who will receive their accolades on February 7th, 2027.
As the list made it to the internet, the Short n' Sweet hitmaker's team revealed that the singer has scored two nominations for next year's awards gala.
She is nominated for Best Pop Duo for Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl, in which she features on the title track.
Sabrina also scored the Group Performance category for her song Bring Your Love with Queen of Pop, Madonna.
Sabrina Carpenter's new recognition
"The party's never-ending, Sab's nominated for 2 @grammys this year for best pop duo/group performance! #GRAMMYS," her team captioned the recognition.
Later, taking to her Instagram stories, Sabrina re-posted the achievement, writing on the slide, "Grateful."
Fans' reaction on Sabrina Carpenter's 2027 Grammy nominations
As her new milestone made it to the Gram, fans gushed over her.
One fan said, "Being nominated twice in the same category is ICON BEHAVIOR."
"And this is on her “off” year OH GODBRINA THE ARTIST THAT YOU ARE," another added.
While a third noted, "Both duos so iconic that they both get nominated at the GRAMMYs."
So far, Sabrina Carpenter won her first two Grammys at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2025.
She initially bagged Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso and the other one for Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet.
Apart from Sabrina Carpenter, Jill Scott scored five nominations, including for Best R&B Album.
Berks County native Taylor Swift also got five nominations.
British singer and songwriter Raye led the Grammy nominations as she scored 11 nominations, tying Beyoncé for the most ever.