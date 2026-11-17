People born between 1965 and 1980 are experiencing higher rates of obesity, diabetes and certain cancers than their predecessors did at comparable ages.
And despite decades of advances in medicine, many appear to be entering later life in poorer health.
A British study published this month found that just 41% of Gen X participants rated their health as excellent or very good, compared with 50% of Baby Boomers at a similar age. More than a quarter, meanwhile, described their health as fair or poor.
Researchers at University College London (UCL) examined information from around 8,000 people born in Britain during one week in 1970. The findings offer a revealing picture of how the generation is coping with middle age.
There’s a rather cruel irony in the results, too. When asked what mattered most in life, participants put their health comfortably ahead of money, careers and even their relationships.
Health scored 9.3 out of 10 for importance, while having plenty of money managed just 6.1. Unfortunately, valuing your health and actually enjoying good health appear to be two rather different things.