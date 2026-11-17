King Charles III has gathered key guests at Westminster Abbey to hold a major meeting in the absence of Prince William.
On the same day, Prince William hosted the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in India alongside Kate Middleton. His Majesty also stepped into his iconic role as he attended the special service.
Buckingham Palace also shared exclusive bits and pieces of the monarch’s speech, who addressed with the legislative leaders at the Inauguration of the 12th General Synod.
"The virtues revealed to us in the life of Christ remain as vital and compelling today as ever: to seek after justice and mercy, Godliness and faith, patience and humility, and, above all, love. In a world too often marked by uncertainty and anxiety, such virtues speak to the deepest needs of every human heart and offer a lasting source of hope for us all," the royal statement added.
For the unversed, the 12th General Synod serves as the governing and legislative body for the Church of England, replacing the Church Assembly in 1970.
A total of 487 members were elected across the Houses of Clergy, Laity, and Bishops to serve a five-year term.
It marks the first Synod inauguration of King Charles III's reign and the first under the tenure of Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally.
The Synod votes on church legislation, creates new forms of worship, addresses national and international issues, and manages the church's budget.
King Charles's iconic speech
Delivering the speech, the 78-year-old monarch added, "Today is the opportunity not only to give thanks for the witness of those who’ve gone before us, but also to pray for wisdom and discernment in the work of this new synod."
"I am particularly glad that in joining you as you gather today, I follow in the footsteps of my late mother, who attended no fewer than 10 openings of previous general synods. As her successor, I share with all my heart and strength a humble commitment to the life of the church," the father of two added.
Prince William attends sixth Earthshot Prize ceremony in India
This update came just one day after Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, travelled overseas to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in India.
During the sixth awards gala, the couple celebrated Indian craftsmanship as they wore traditional outfits.
They will conclude their three-day trip to India on Wednesday, November 18th, 2026.