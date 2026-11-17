The highly classified network that the US National Security Agency uses for its internal communications is down.
CNN in an exclusive reported on Tuesday, November 17, citing five people familiar with the matter said that the agency was working to understand the scope of the problem, but there was no immediate evidence of a cyberattack.
According to CNN, the network, called NSA Net, allows employees to communicate classified information internally. At this point there is no evidence of a cyberattack, sources said.
A current and a former US official said an outage at NSA Net would not impact the agency’s ability to communicate urgent intelligence to President Donald Trump while he is traveling in Asia on Air Force One.
Both sources described multiple redundancies and backup networks that the government could use to communicate securely with the president who is currently in the Philippines before heading to China tomorrow for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The outage at America’s most powerful intelligence agency comes on the heels of multiple major tech glitches affecting airlines and other corporations around the country.
All flights nationwide were grounded for hours on Friday after a massive systems failure, leading to thousands of flights being delayed or canceled. The Federal Aviation Administration traced the problem to a single router in Arkansas.