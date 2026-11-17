Thomas Markle Sr. is hit with multiple charges in the Philippines in connection with a child abuse case.
On Tuesday, November 17th, Page Six reported that the Duchess of Sussex’s father has been charged with two counts of offering, distributing, selling, exporting or importing any form of child sexual abuse or exploitation material and one count of possessing such material.
Earlier this month, the 82-year-old was taken into custody in Florida on federal charges of child porn possession.
Thomas Sr. was released on bond after his November 6th return to the dementia care facility where he resides.
However, he was detained days later after removing his ankle monitor.
While Thomas Sr. has yet to enter a plea in the case, he previously denied son Thomas Markle Jr.’s claims to have found "hundreds, if not thousands" of child sex abuse images in his father’s Philippines home.
Thomas Markle denied any wrong doing
Despite the ongoing investigation, Thomas Sr. denied any wrongdoing as he claimed that the allegations are “sick lies.”
The former lighting director continued, “I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of. This is bulls—t. … I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies.”
Thomas Wayne Markle, 82, was arrested at a senior care/rehabilitation facility in Lakeland, Florida, after FBI agents found suspected child sexual abuse material (CSAM) inside two long-rented storage units in Los Angeles, California.
He was charged with one federal count of possession of child pornography.
After being granted a conditional release with an electronic ankle monitor, Markle cut off the monitoring device around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.
A federal judge in Tampa, Florida, revoked his release, and he was rearrested and ordered jailed without bond.