Selena Gomez has released sixth season of the Only Murder in the Building's first trailer with surprise announcement.
On Tuesday, November 17th, Hulu dropped the first and extended trailer for the upcoming season, which might be the last season of the superhit series.
"Our series has left the building. Only Murders in London premieres December 8 on Hulu and with Hulu on Disney+. #OMITB #OnlyMurdersInLondon," Selena stated in the caption.
The prior season ended on a cliffhanger as true crime podcaster Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) is found murdered just on the doorstep of the Arconia, wearing ginger curls.
Notably, the official synopsis reads, "After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles, Oliver and Mabel embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim — Cinda Canning — arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer."
"Our beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cosy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English-eccentric characters. But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them … without having their story end the same as hers?" the plot added.
Selena Gomez filmed Only Murders in the Building S6 in London
The new season will now see Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin taking on a new killer and a murder in London.
However, the new Season 6 trailer also unveils a British version of Brazzos, played by actor Martin Freeman.
To film the sixth season of the Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez lived in the United Kingdom for several months a few months after her wedding with Benny Blanco.
The couple later reunited in July to celebrate the Calm Down hitmaker’s birthday in London.
Now, the series will be released in December after a month of filming in the United Kingdom.