The Game Awards are officially back with their 12th annual ceremony!
Before the star-studded awards ceremony, the organisers revealed the nominations list on Tuesday, November 17th, 2026.
Games released in 2026 up until the November 20th cutoff date will be celebrated at this edition of the ceremony.
This means Grand Theft Auto VI has a strong chance of earning multiple nominations, especially since many members of The Game Awards jury have had access to the game since late October.
The 12th annual Game Awards will air live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 10th, 2026.
It will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, as always, and is expected to bring a boatload of additional major video game news, along with some exciting award wins.
Following is the complete list of nominations.
Game of the Year
007 First Light
Control Resonant
Grand Theft Auto VI
Phantom Blade Zero
Resident Evil Requiem
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Game Direction
Control Resonant
Grand Theft Auto VI
Phantom Blade Zero
Pragmata
Resident Evil Requiem
Best Narrative
007 First Light
Control Resonant
Grand Theft Auto VI
Resident Evil Requiem
The Blood of Dawnwalker
Best Art Direction
Control Resonant
Grand Theft Auto VI
Mouse: P.I. for Hire
Phantom Blade Zero
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Score and Music
Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
Grand Theft Auto VI
Mixtape
Phantom Blade Zero
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Audio Design
Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
Control Resonant
Grand Theft Auto VI
Resident Evil Requiem
Star Wars: Galactic Racer
Best Performance
Angela Sant’Albano, Resident Evil Requiem
Liam McIntyre, Wolverine
Manni L. Perez, Grand Theft Auto VI
Patrick Gibson, 007 First Light
Rahul Kohli, Saros
Games for Impact
Big Walk
Cairn
Forever Ago
Life Is Strange: Reunion
Lily’s Word XD
Mixtape
Innovation in Accessibility
Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced
Forza Horizon 6
Gears of War: E-Day
Marvel’s Wolverine
Rhythm Heaven Groove
Best Ongoing Game
ARC Raiders
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Best Community Support
Crimson Desert
Helldivers 2
No Man’s Sky
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Warframe
Best Debut Indie Game
Dressmaker
Esoteric Ebb
Orbitals
Replaced
Silver Pines
Best Mobile Game
Arknights: Endfield
Monster Hunter Outlanders
Neverness to Everness
Pokémon Champions
Where Winds Meet
Best VR/AR Game
Forefront
Into the Radius 2
Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City
Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
Best Action Game
Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
Gears of War: E-Day
Onimusha: Way of the Sword
Phantom Blade Zero
Saros
Best Action/Adventure Game
007 First Light
Control Resonant
Grand Theft Auto VI
Pragmata
Resident Evil Requiem
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Role Playing Game
Final Fantasy Resonance
Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
The Blood of Dawnwalker
Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter
Best Fighting Game
2XKO
Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game
Invincible VS
Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls
MY HERO ACADEMIA: All’s Justice
Best Family Game
Big Walk
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
Pokémon Pokopia
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
Best Sim/Strategy Game
Mewgenics
Planet Zoo 2
Pokémon Pokopia
Slay the Spire 2
Star Wars Zero Company
Best Sports/Racing Game
EA Sports FC 27
Forza Horizon 6
Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
Screamer
Star Wars: Galactic Racer
Best Multiplayer
Big Walk
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Gears of War: E-Day
Marathon
Meccha Chameleon
Orbitals
Best Adaptation
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Season 2
Fallout, Season 2
Mortal Kombat II
Resident Evil
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Best User Creation
A Dream of Silence: ReVamped
Create Aeronautics
NoPixel V
Star Wars: Droid Tycoon
TTK
Content Creator of the Year
CDawg
Cellbit
IShowSpeed
Lilsimsie
ohnePixel
Best Esports Athlete
Chovy
Donk
Erde
Yatoro
Zywoo
Most Anticipated Game
Fable
Final Fantasy VII Revelation
God of War Laufey
Resident Evil Veronica
The Witcher 4